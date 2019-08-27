The History of The Chinese Exclusion Act

Thursday 9pm, THE CHINESE EXCLUSION ACT: American Experience - Documentary - Examine the origin, history and impact of the 1882 law that made it illegal for Chinese workers to come to America and for Chinese nationals already here ever to become U.S. citizens. The first in a long line of acts targeting the Chinese for exclusion, it remained in force for more than 60 years.

For more than 60 years—between 1882 and 1943—federal law banned Chinese workers from immigrating to the United States. It marked the first time legislation was enacted to prevent a specific ethnic group from entering this country. “The majority of people don’t know about it,” states filmmaker Li-Shin Yu, who co-directed with Ric Burns. “Even Chinese Americans themselves don’t know. I, myself, did not know.”

The film delves into the reasons the Chinese Exclusion Act was pushed through, over the objections of many political leaders of the time who viewed it as un-American. Just as is the case today, economic factors were in play, along with fears over security.