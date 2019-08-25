Hitler's Dark Legacy

Monday 8pm, HITLER'S ENGLAND - Aviation/Miltiary/History - The compelling story of the people who lived in the British Channel Islands under German occupation from 1940 to 1945.

John Nettles may be best known for his role as Tom Barnaby on Midsomer Murders, but his deep interest in World War II is the focus of the documentary HITLER’S ENGLAND. Traveling to the British Channel Islands, John recounts the little-known stories of the Nazi occupation there from 1940 to 1945. Sharing his years of research and conducting interviews with locals, Nettles unearths tales of bravery and resistance, oppression and violence, and the everyday lives that were transformed by invasion.

Nettles spent more than a decade on the British Channel Islands, not only as an actor but also as a scholar. Sharing his years of research and conducting interviews with locals, Nettles unearths tales from this turbulent period in time. There were stories of collaboration and resistance, heroism and infamy, denunciation and deportation. There was also the everyday life between the conquerors and the conquered. Nettles highlights the stories of ordinary people, many of whom became extraordinary as they lived through the harsh and bitter years of the German occupation.

9pm, HITLER'S HOLOCAUST RAILWAYS - Documentary - Travel host and rail expert, Chris Tarrant explores the darkest chapter of rail history in HITLER'S HOLOCAUST RAILWAYS. As Tarrant examines the Nazi's scheme to build the world's most powerful railway leading up to World War II, he meets with Holocaust survivors to hear their stories.

Chris Tarrant takes a journey through Germany and central Europe as he explores how rail travel was used to facilitate the horrors of the Holocaust. HITLER’S HOLOCAUST RAILWAYS chronicles how the Holocaust evolved from 1935 to ’45, starting in Nuremberg and ending at the death camps in Auschwitz. Tarrant investigates the implementation of the first anti-Jewish laws and the Nazi’s simultaneous quest to build the world’s strongest railway system. During the course of the Holocaust, thousands of trains were used to transport millions to the labor and death camps like cattle.

Tarrant also meets with Holocaust survivors, who share their stories or terror, death, and heroic acts of bravery. Tarrant also speaks with people who worked on the railways, as well as historians, to provide further context into how the Holocaust happened and how instrumental the railways were to realizing Hitler’s plan.

10pm, SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Bugging Hitler's Soldiers - Military Documentary - German POWs reveal inner thoughts about the Third Reich, including military secrets that helped the Allies win World War II.

Spied upon by MI19 in a bugging operation of unprecedented scale and cunning, 4,000 German POW’s revealed their inner thoughts about the Third Reich and let slip military secrets that helped the Allies win WWII. Based on groundbreaking research conducted by a German historian, the film tells the story of how those conversations were recorded and how they can now reveal, in more shocking detail than ever before, the hearts and minds of the German fighter. In total, more than 100,000 hours of these secret recordings were made. Only now have they all been declassified, researched and cross referenced. They represent a startling new body of evidence with which to revisit events of the war and they show the political divisions between those top generals who supported the Nazi ideology and those that did not. They also demonstrate the complicity of the rank-and-file soldiers in taking part in Nazi war crimes.