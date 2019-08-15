Homestead Detention Center For Immigrant Children Expected To Reopen As Soon As October

By MONIQUE O. MADAN
  • The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services evacuated the Homestead migrant shelter over four weeks after it announced it would no longer be sending children there.
The Homestead detention center for unaccompanied immigrant children is expected to begin accepting kids again as early as October or November, federal government sources say, even though it officially shut down less than two weeks ago.

Sources close to the operation told the Miami Herald the federal government is anticipating an influx of children at the border some time in October.

“Homestead is not closed. There will be kids back at the center, it’s just a matter of when,” one federal official who oversees the operation said, noting that administrators are contemplating whether it will ultimately wait until after hurricane season ends in late November if the expected migration influx happens.

