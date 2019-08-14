Hong Kong Protests In Focus

Protests inside an airport in Hong Kong grew violent this week, as anti-government demonstrations continued for another week.



Riot police have clashed with anti-government protesters at Hong Kong airport https://t.co/nnXbjWpGg3 pic.twitter.com/tIuiOt46ub — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 13, 2019



Video exclusive: Hong Kong policeman draws pistol on protesters after being beaten with own baton #HongKongAirporthttps://t.co/37bL4frfRk pic.twitter.com/DzugRjaO1I — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 13, 2019



Airport authorities in Hong Kong have suspended flight check-ins for the second time this week as protesters scuffled with police. Read more: https://t.co/kOcyIkuEMK pic.twitter.com/ph2BCKd3Zf — NPR (@NPR) August 13, 2019



Chinese state media released videos of troop movement by China near the Hong Kong border.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted “Many are blaming me, and the United States, for the problems going on in Hong Kong. I can’t imagine why?” It wasn’t immediately apparent who the “many” he was referring to are.

What are the potential outcomes of these demonstrations? What is causing the violence?

GUESTS

Frank Langfitt, Correspondent, NPR’s London bureau; author, “The Shanghai Free Taxi: Journeys with the Hustlers and Rebels of the New China;” @franklangfitt

Scott Kennedy, Trustee chair, Chinese Business and Economics, Center for Strategic and International Studies; @KennedyCSIS

