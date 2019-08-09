How The Latinx Community Is Responding To Racism

With David Folkenflik

A roundtable of Latina analysts on the shooting in El Paso, racism and domestic terrorism in America now.



Alexa Ura, demographics reporter for the Texas Tribune. She covers the intersection of politics and race. (@alexazura)

Esmeralda Bermudez, writes narrative stories about the lives of Latinos for the Los Angeles Times. In 2016, she was part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. (@LATBermudez)

Janet Murguía, president and CEO of UnidosUS, the largest national Latinx civil rights and advocacy organization in the country. (@JMurguia_Unidos)



Texas Tribune reporter Alexa Ura, who reported on the El Paso shooting this week, said the shooting in El Paso had instilled fear among those in Texas’ large Latinx community.

“Talking to Hispanic leaders and community members throughout the state, there is this idea that, ‘Are we actually safe?'” Ura said. “‘Is the rhetoric that is confined to this manifesto actually something that’s shared pretty broadly?’ In Texas, where there has been a long stream of anti-immigrant and anti-Hispanic rhetoric the last couple of years, there’s a real fear from people, more so because they truly cannot make sense of it. In the absence of being able to make sense of it, there is some fear in the community.

“What this shooting did more than anything is throw down the façade that this was ‘anti-immigrant rhetoric.’ The shooter didn’t stop and ask people whether they were born in the U.S., or whether they were immigrants. He targeted them based on the color of their skin. And I think that is a real thing that we have to consider when we think of how people are regarded, how far this sort of rhetoric goes. The idea that it is only linked to immigrants is not true. It expands to anyone with brown skin at this point.”

Janet Murguía is the President of UnidosUS, an advocacy group for Latinxs in the United States. Recent polling by the organization uncovered dread among American Latinxs about rhetoric from President Trump — 70% of participants responded saying they were frustrated with how President Trump and his allies treat immigrants and Latinos, and are worried it will get worse if Trump is re-elected.

“As a Latina born in Kansas, I’m often told to go back to where I came from. And I think people would be upset if they knew they were sending me home to Kansas,” she said, laughing. “Right now we’re feeling, as a community, under attack. And there is a reason behind that. And this poll was done before El Paso. I can only imagine now, post-El Paso, how our community feels under assault.”

Murguía said while the violence was directed at immigrants, the rhetoric was transcending immigration status, occurring along racial lines.

“There are 50 million Hispanics in the United States. 80% of those are United States citizens. And under the age of 18, that number jumps to 93%. One out of every four American children is Hispanic. I want to be clear that as President Trump and others would have us focus uniquely on immigrants … we’ve had a history and legacy in this country of having to combat discrimination and racism and bigotry based on color. What I worry, and what I see, is what we saw in El Paso is directly connected to the hate-driven rhetoric and policies coming out of the White House. Violence is a terrifying, but not an unexpected outcome, when our leader tries to normalize hate.”

Los Angeles Times writer Esmeralda Bermudez has long written about issues faced by America’s Latinx community. However, it was a personal experience last year that made her further reflect on discrimination.

“Last spring I was at a playground,” she said. “Everywhere I go, I only speak Spanish to my daughter. I’ve never spoken to her in English on purpose, because we are raising trilingual kids — they speak English, Spanish, and Armenian. The woman on the playground obviously didn’t know any of this. She just heard the Spanish, and it obviously disturbed her, and she scolded me. She said that I need to speak English and that I’m basically ruining my daughter by speaking Spanish to her. I told her that she was trilingual, and she told me, ‘How well can she speak any of those languages anyway, speaking that many languages.’ ”



