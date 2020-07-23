Huge Majority Of Florida Voters Want Statewide Mask Order; Most Say It’s Not Safe To Reopen Schools

By Anthony Man - Sun Sentinel 36 minutes ago
  • Gerry Broome / AP

An overwhelming majority of Florida voters want the state to require people to wear masks in public to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

A mask requirement has support of 79% of Florida voters, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll released Thursday. Just 20% oppose a mandate.

Support for a mask mandate — something Gov. Ron DeSantis has said repeatedly he won’t do — is widespread. It’s supported by voters of all age groups, both genders, across racial lines and people of differing political affiliations.

