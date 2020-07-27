Hunger Organization Pushes Out Yoho After 'Verbal Attack' On Ocasio-Cortez

A nonpartisan Christian organization that seeks to end hunger says it has asked for and received the resignation of congressman Ted Yoho from its board of directors.



The action follows what the group calls Yoho's “verbal attack” on congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The New York Democrat has accused the Florida Republican of using a vulgar and sexist insult while upbraiding her during a confrontation last Monday.

The group Bread for the World says Yoho’s recent actions and words as reported in the media "are not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors.”

