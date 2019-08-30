As Hurricane Dorian Approaches Florida, Insurers Lift Medication Refill Limits

Floridians concerned about running out of medication during or after the storm will get relief in knowing some insurers are allowing members in all counties to get an early refill of their medications.

Florida Blue said its members can get a 30-day emergency supply of medication from in-network pharmacies through Sept. 28. In addition, should their doctors offices close, members can members can use the Florida Blue website or mobile app, or call Florida Blue, to find care at an alternative participating provider.

United Healthcare also said its plan participants who need help finding a care provider in the UnitedHealthcare network or who want to obtain early prescription refills can call customer care at the number located on the back of their medical ID cards.

