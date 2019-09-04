Hurricane Dorian Continues On Florida's Central Coast As It Moves Northwest

Hurricane watches and warnings are old news for South Florida, but the rest of the state is not off the hook yet.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to remain offshore, but tropical storm force conditions are likely for the Space Coast and First Coast areas until this evening. The center of the storm is located 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, as it moves steadily toward the north-northwest at 8 mph as a category 2 hurricane with top winds of 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory.

“The long-awaited turn toward the north-northwest we’ve been expected has materialized. Storm surge flooding is still concern, especially along the First Coast, where 3 to 5 feet of surge is possible. 3 to 5 inches of rain is also anticipated, but conditions should begin improving late tonight as the hurricane finally pulls away from the state,” said Ray Hawthorne, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

Concern is growing over the Carolinas, where Dorian may still make a direct landfall on Thursday or Friday. Hurricane Warnings are up for the entire South Carolina coast and a portion of the North Carolina coast.

Ray Hawthorne contributed to this report.

