Sundial

Hurricane Dorian, Hepatitis A, Gary Monroe Exhibition & Wynwood School Of Music

By 2 minutes ago
  • Wynwood School of Music

On the August 28, 2019 episode of Sundial:

Hurricane Dorian

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Dorian became a Category 1 storm. It's expected to strenghten and hit the Florida coast around Labor Day. Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Islands are bracing for heavy winds and rain. Sundial spoke with meteorologist Harry Weinman of the National Weather Service based in Miami. (Note: This conversation took place at 1 p.m. Wednesday before Dorian became a hurricane.)

 

Hepatitis A Outbreak

State health officials are continuing to respond to the outbreak of Hepatitis A across Florida. The number of positive cases is increasing. More than 2,000 have been reported this year. Earlier this month, the state declared a public health emergency, allowing for people to get tested and treated for the virus. Sundial spoke with Health News Florida editor Julio Ochoa from WUSF in Tampa.

 

Photos of South Beach

Acclaimed photographer Gary Monroe has a new exhibition opening at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University. The exhibition covers his time documenting South Beach from 1977 to 1986. WLRN’s Alicia Zuckerman sat down with Monroe ahead of the exhibition’s opening and a conversation open to the public at FIU on Thursday.

 

A New School Of Music

The new Wynwood School of Music opens Sept. 23 and was started by the nonprofit organization Young Musician Unite. The after school and weekend program aims to provide professional training opportunities for low-income high school students. Sundial spoke with one of the school’s founders, Sammy Gonzalez (also president of Young Musicians Unite) and Cecilia Leon, a guitarist and student.

 

Related Content

Dorian is Now a Hurricane, Could Reach Florida as a Category 3 Storm

By Jeff Huffman 1 hour ago

This is a developing story and being updated often.

Tropical Storm Dorian became the season’s second hurricane Wednesday afternoon, according to the 2 pm update from the National Hurricane Center.

Multiple reports of hurricane-force winds were reported near St. Thomas, and maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph. High winds, heavy rains, and rough seas will occur in and around the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Thursday morning.

Florida Surgeon General Declares Public Health Emergency Over Hep A

By NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA Aug 2, 2019
USDA.GOV

After more than 2,000 cases of reported hepatitis A cases in Florida this year, state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees declared a public health emergency Thursday.

“I am declaring this Public Health Emergency as a proactive step to appropriately alert the public to this serious illness and prevent further spread of Hepatitis A in our state,” Rivkees said in a prepared statement.

Rivkees encouraged people to be vaccinated against the virus, which is spread through oral injection or fecal matter.

Health Department Hits The Streets With Hepatitis A Vaccinations To Battle Outbreak

By Aug 1, 2019

Florida is dealing with the state's worst hepatitis A outbreak in years and the Tampa Bay area has been hit the hardest. Health officials in Pinellas County are using a new method to combat the virus, which attacks the liver. 