Hurricane Dorian, Hepatitis A, Gary Monroe Exhibition & Wynwood School Of Music

On the August 28, 2019 episode of Sundial:

Hurricane Dorian

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Dorian became a Category 1 storm. It's expected to strenghten and hit the Florida coast around Labor Day. Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Islands are bracing for heavy winds and rain. Sundial spoke with meteorologist Harry Weinman of the National Weather Service based in Miami. (Note: This conversation took place at 1 p.m. Wednesday before Dorian became a hurricane.)

Listen to today's full show.

Hepatitis A Outbreak

State health officials are continuing to respond to the outbreak of Hepatitis A across Florida. The number of positive cases is increasing. More than 2,000 have been reported this year. Earlier this month, the state declared a public health emergency, allowing for people to get tested and treated for the virus. Sundial spoke with Health News Florida editor Julio Ochoa from WUSF in Tampa.

Photos of South Beach

Acclaimed photographer Gary Monroe has a new exhibition opening at the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum at Florida International University. The exhibition covers his time documenting South Beach from 1977 to 1986. WLRN’s Alicia Zuckerman sat down with Monroe ahead of the exhibition’s opening and a conversation open to the public at FIU on Thursday.

A New School Of Music

The new Wynwood School of Music opens Sept. 23 and was started by the nonprofit organization Young Musician Unite. The after school and weekend program aims to provide professional training opportunities for low-income high school students. Sundial spoke with one of the school’s founders, Sammy Gonzalez (also president of Young Musicians Unite) and Cecilia Leon, a guitarist and student.