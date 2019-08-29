Related Program: 
Sundial

Hurricane Dorian Strengthens, Politics In Football, August Book Club

By 1 minute ago
  • Hurricane Dorian, a Category 1 storm, crosses over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Wednesday.
    Associated Press

On the Thursday, Aug. 29 episode of Sundial:

Hurricane Dorian

Florida is in a state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way across the Atlantic. Forecasters say Dorian is headed north toward the U.S. and likely to strengthen. It’s still too early to tell where the hurricane will make landfall on the state’s east coast. Ray Hawthorne, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, gives the latest.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins regular season kicks off Sept. 8 in a home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Politics has taken center stage for the Miami team. Wide receiver Kenny Stills is one of the few players still kneeling during the national anthem. Kneeling was a form of protest started some years back by former 49ers player Colin Kaepernick. It was about the treatment of black men by white police officers. The Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley explains the relationship between politics and football.

Book Club

In the August book club title “Mostly Dead Things” by Kristen Arnett, the protagonist Jessa-Lynn Maron runs her family’s taxidermy business. We hear from Bucky Flowers, a taxidermist in Naples, about the realities of the job.

The action of preserving dead animals segues to the novel’s other major theme: grief. A family goes on diferent emotional journeys after they lose a loved one. South Florida psychologist Dr. Mindy Cassel, also a founder of the Children’s Bereavement Center, discusses how literature can depict loss.

