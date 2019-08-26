Hurricane Nursing Home Deaths, Gun Legislation & Raquel Sofía's Latin Pop Sound

On the Aug. 26, 2019 episode of Sundial:

Hollywood Nursing Home Arrests

In the days after Hurricane Irma, a dozen people died at the Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center due to heat-related issues. The power had gone out so patients were unable to access air conditioning. According to the Associated Press, three employees of the nursing home turned themselves in Monday afternoon to face charges. AP reporter Kelli Kennedy shared the latest as of 1 p.m. Monday.

Listen to the full Aug. 26, 2019 show.

Climate Change and Guns

Congressman Ted Deutch represents Florida’s 22nd District, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. He is pushing carbon fee legislation in an effort to reduce emissions and federal legislation that would encourage other states to pass “red flag” laws, which allow authorities to seize people’s firearms -- with court approval.

“Love Train” with Raquel Sofía

Raquel Sofía brings her Latin pop sound to the studio. She’s a Puerto Rican artist based in Miami and shares how studying jazz at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music shaped her musical career. Along with Puerto Rican hip hop artist Sin Suela, she's out with a single called “A Las Rocas” – “on the rocks,” in English. It’s a summer jam that urges people to board what Sofía calls the “love train.”