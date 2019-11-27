Hurricane Season Ends This Weekend. It's The Fourth In A Row That Was Busier Than Normal

By 6 minutes ago
  • An aerial view of Abaco, Bahamas, after Dorian slammed the island as a Category 5 hurricane.
    An aerial view of Abaco, Bahamas, after Dorian slammed the island as a Category 5 hurricane.
    Gonzalo Gaudenzi / AP

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season officially wraps up Saturday, ending another above-average season that packed lethal power.

Eighteen named storms formed during the season that started June 1, including six hurricanes and three major storms. An average season typically yields 12 named storms.

Dorian, a ferocious hurricane that stalled over the Bahamas in September, roared ashore with 185 mph winds, tying a record set by the historic 1935 Labor Day Storm. More than 60 people were killed, and nearly 300 remain missing.

Three hurricanes besides Dorian made landfall this year: Barry in Louisiana in July, Imelda in Texas in September and Nestor in the Florida Panhandle in October.

Aliana Alexic was among those who lost their homes in an area known as The Mudd in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.
Credit Al Diaz / Miami Herald

The season was consistent with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s forecast for another busy year, the fourth in a row.

Forecasters warned that a strong monsoon season off Africa’s west coast, where many hurricanes form, would likely result in a high number of storms.

Warmer Atlantic waters and weak upper atmospheric winds that can tamp down hurricanes in the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico also cleared the way for storms to strengthen as they churned westward.

NOAA lead seasonal forecaster Gerry Bell said the potent seasons are part of an ongoing busy era that started in 1995, driven by the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation. The water circulation pattern helps determine long-range sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic. It has been in a warm phase, feeding hurricanes that can grow more intense as they suck water vapor off warmer seas. The patterns generally last 25 to 40 years, he said.

"There's no way to really predict how long it will last or when it will change over," he said. "Hopefully it will soon, to help start to suppress hurricane activity, but there's really no way to say at this point."

Researchers believe warmer ocean temperatures driven by greenhouse gases warming the planet will help fuel more intense seasons. But because hurricane records are relatively short — only about 150 years — and tracking methods have evolved from ship reports to sophisticated satellite tracking, they are wary of attributing higher winds or more rain in any one storm to climate change.

However, research has increasingly drawn connections with modern storms, finding the number of storms that rapidly intensified between the 1980s and 2000s nearly tripled.

"If you look through the historical record, the main climate pattern causing these decade-to-decade changes in the Atlantic hurricanes is that Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation," Bell said.

But how much of that oscillation is influenced by climate change is hard to unravel, he said.

"That certainly is an area that NOAA is involved in investigating and I know a lot of climate experts around the world are also examining," he said.

Tags: 
Local News
Hurricane Dorian
hurricanes
hurricane season 2019
news
environment
climate change

Related Content

The Keys Face Huge And Looming Bill To Survive Sea Rise. They’re Asking Florida For Help

By Alex Harris 1 hour ago

The initial bill for surviving sea rise in the coming decades has come due for the Florida Keys — and it’s far more than Monroe County can afford itself to keep the island chain dry.

Seas Are Rising. It Rains More. How Much Of That Is Making Hurricanes Worse?

By Aug 8, 2019
Miami Herald archives

As the planet heats up, polar ice melts, seas rise and Biblical-size rains become more frequent, hurricanes are expected to get wetter and more intense.

But less certain is how much climate change is making these fierce storms, which target Florida more than any other U.S. state, more punishing now.

'The Geography of Risk' Warns $3 Trillion Is At Stake With Climate Change. And We All Pay.

By Nov 20, 2019
Miami Herald archives

In his new book, "The Geography of Risk: Epic Storms, Rising Seas, and the Cost of America's Coast," Pulitzer-prize winning author Gilbert Gaul takes a look at the U.S. history of coastal development since World War II - and finds a recipe for disaster.