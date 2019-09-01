Hurricane Watches Issued From Deerfield Beach To Volusia County Line; Palm Beach Orders Evacuations

Hurricane watches have been issued for Deerfield Beach northward to the Volusia/Brevard county line for the possibility of hurricane winds as Hurricane Dorian strikes the northwestern Bahamas hard. The changing forecast has prompted Palm Beach County to open shelters and begin ordering evacuations for Zones A and B.

The storm reached Category 5 intensity Sunday morning and has continued to strengthen. Top sustained winds are near 180 mph according to the 11 am advisory from The National Hurricane Center.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne said the core of the hurricane is still likely to stay offshore, but even a small shift to the west could bring severe winds onshore.

"Dorian’s wind field is forecast to become larger in size as it approaches, and it takes into account small wobbles hurricanes can make," said Hawthorne. "Tropical storm winds are still the most likely scenario and tropical storm warnings remain in effect for areas from the Brevard/Indian River county line southward.”

Hawthorne said that regardless of the exact track, storm surge flooding is likely. The latest official forecast from The National Hurricane Center predicts 4 to 7 feet of surge from Jupiter Inlet to the Brevard/Volusia county line, and 2 to 4 feet from the Miami-Dade/Palm Beach County line north to Jupiter Inlet.

As Palm Beach County issued evacuation orders for Zones A and B—which includes mobile homes, low-lying areas and flood-risk areas—it urged residents to think about moving to safer ground close by. From the county statement:

"If you choose to not evacuate to a shelter, please evacuate miles not hundreds of miles. Most of Palm Beach County is not being evacuated and residents should shelter within the county if possible. With the unpredictable nature of Hurricane Dorian, evacuating north is not recommended."

The county is opening seven of its 15 shelters, plus one special needs and one pet-friendly shelter, at 1 p.m.

The special needs shelter is equipped for people who are ordinarily able to stay at home, perhaps with a caregiver. It is not meant for people who are hospitalized. It's equipped for 480 people with special needs such as Alzheimer's, electricity-dependent medical care, and people with chronic illnesses – plus their caregivers.

The shelter allowed people to pre-register, and also has a triage system for walk-ins.

Youth Services director Tammy Fields recommends people showing up to the special needs shelter bring layers of clothing – they keep it cold for sanitary purposes, so extra clothing and blankets will likely make it more comfortable. They are equipped to serve everyone low-sodium meals, but those with other dietary restrictions should also bring food to meet their needs.

You can find more of Palm Beach County's evacuation guidelines, including shelter information, here.

Broward County has not issued evacuation orders, but it did release a statement that it was prepared to open shelters if the storm turns. Updates from Broward's emergency operations:

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and North Perry are operating normally as of Sunday morning. Only ticketed passengers can park at FLL. There are some cancellations; passengers must check with their airline for details.

Port Everglades is open and operational as of Sunday morning, but conditions may change throughout the day. Some cruise ship schedules have been adjusted; passengers must check with their cruise line for details. Residents are still reminded to have a “conservation” mindset when it comes to fuel usage. If and when Port Everglades closes, fuel availability could be impacted.

Florida Department of Transportation will start a lockdown of drawbridges at 12Noon today. Broward County will start a lockdown of the following drawbridges at 2:30PM today: Andrews Avenue Bridge, 3rd Avenue Bridge, and SW 4th / SW 7th Avenue Bridge. ALL drawbridges will be closed by 8PM today.

Parks, Libraries and the Animal Care Shelter remain closed to the public until further notice.

At this time, Broward County Transit is operating on a normal weekend schedule and normal holiday schedule is planned for Labor Day on Monday, September 2.

The County’s shelters are ready in the event an evacuation notice is given or if sheltering is needed. No evacuation notice has been issued at this time.

At a press conference in Riviera Beach, FPL President and CEO, Eric Silagy said the power company has "the largest workforce we've ever deployed" in place, but he still urged residents to stay vigilant and be prepared for outages.

"Every mile closer makes a difference in a storm of this magnitude and strength," he said.

Silagy described an FPL worker who was t-boned on the way to work this weekend by a driver who ran a red light. He urged Floridians to be cautious when stoplights go out. And he asked drivers to move over if they see official trucks on the road.