Immigration Officials Deport 120 Cubans To Havana — And That’s Just The Beginning

By Monique O. Madan 1 hour ago
  • ICE conducting an arrest.
    ICE conducting an arrest.
    DAVID J. PHILLIP / Associated Press

Immigration officials deported 120 Cubans on a single flight last week as part of one of its “largest” Cuba repatriation missions in recent history.

Last Friday’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement charter flight from New Orleans to Havana was one of many to come, two federal sources say, noting that officials have been quietly ramping up their efforts to detain and send undocumented Cubans back to the island.

The targeted deportation of Cuban nationals is just a small piece of the Trump administration’s plan to empty out the country of undocumented immigrants, though the successful removals are the fruit of an agreement signed by both the U.S. and Cuban governments under former President Barack Obama in his last days in office.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
immigration
Cuba
cuba u.s. relations
news

Related Content

With Hurricane On Its Way, Trump's Move To Shift Funds Puts Priorities In Question

By Aug 31, 2019

The Trump administration's decision to shift more than $100 million of federal disaster aid to help pay for more detention beds for migrants has set off an outcry just as Florida is bracing for Hurricane Dorian.

New Trump Policy Would Permit Indefinite Detention Of Migrant Families, Children

By Aug 21, 2019

Updated at 3:34 p.m. ET

The Trump administration has announced it is ending a federal court agreement that limits how long migrant families with children can be detained.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan outlined the new policy Wednesday, which replaces the Flores settlement agreement.

That's been a longtime target of immigration hard-liners in the Trump administration, who contend the settlement has acted as a lure to families in Central America.

Employers Struggle With Hiring Undocumented Workers: 'You Cannot Hire American Here'

By Aug 21, 2019

The lunch rush is over at a popular, cozy restaurant in a city somewhere in Missouri. The owner, Lynn, is sipping a glass of pinot grigio as her cooking crew cleans up.

Like thousands of other restaurants across America, Lynn's kitchen is staffed mainly with unauthorized Latino workers. She agreed to openly discuss this employment conundrum if NPR agreed not to give her last name, identify her restaurant, name the city, or even specify the type of cuisine. Like a lot of employers these days, she doesn't want to attract the attention of federal immigration agents.