WATCH LIVE: Impeachment Hearings With Marie Yovanovitch, Ex-Ambassador To Ukraine

Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch warned Congress on Friday that the precedent of her recall from Ukraine this year weakens Washington's ability to work with developing nations around the world.

Yovanovitch told the House Intelligence Committee in its second impeachment hearing that the U.S. has set an example for developing countries seeking to build institutions and fight corruption — but her ouster showed that enemies in Ukraine could exploit American officials to get rid of someone they disliked.

"How could our system fail like this? How is it that a foreign corrupt interests could manipulate our government?" she asked.

Yovanovitch acknowledged that President Trump has the power to appoint and remove diplomats as he pleases, but she argued that if an American representative is "kneecapped" for political reasons, it weakens U.S. power.

"Shady interests the world over have learned how little it takes to remove an American ambassador who does not give them what they want," Yovanovitch said.

Watch the hearing here.

Yovanovitch lost her post after a campaign led by Giuliani and associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, witnesses have told House investigators.

Those three worked with Ukraine's then-prosecutor general Yuri Lutsenko to spread what Yovanovitch called lies about her, including that she was disloyal to Trump and that she had given Lutsenko a list of Ukrainians she didn't want prosecuted.

That wasn't so, Yovanovitch says, and she told investigators she suspected they spread those stories because they "were interested in having a different ambassador at post — I guess because they wanted to have business dealings in Ukraine, or different business dealings."

Parnas and Fruman have been arrested and charged with violating U.S. campaign finance law; they have pleaded not guilty. An attorney for Parnas has told NPR he's open to working with congressional impeachment investigators, but the outlines of that aren't clear.

Yovanovitch already has talked with investigators; read her closed-door deposition here. Her opening statement Friday is available here.

'Crisis' within State Department

Although some State Department officials have said they objected to what they saw happening, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed to end Yovanovitch's tenure early and spurned requests to defend her in public, witnesses have said.

Pompeo's adviser, Michael McKinley, faulted what he called Pompeo's willingness to sell out a career diplomat and resigned.

Yovanovitch said on Friday that she lamented that Pompeo has declined to acknowledge that attacks on the foreign service are "dangerously wrong" and damage America's ability to work its will overseas.

Political attacks are leading to a "crisis in the State Department," Yovanovitch warned, one that could have strategic implications around the world.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said on Friday that Yovanovitch's ouster was a necessary prologue to the main story about Ukraine — Trump and Giuliani had to get her out of the way to put in place the avenue of communication they wanted outside of officialdom.

"Getting rid of Ambassador Yovanovitch helped set stage for an irregular channel that could pursue the two investigations that mattered so much to the president: the 2016 conspiracy theory, and most important, an investigation into the 2020 political opponent he apparently feared most, Joe Biden," Schiff said.

Case for the defense

Republicans are expected to emphasize Yovanovitch's tangential involvement in the central narrative and repeat that Trump has broad powers to replace any ambassador — and many other officials — within the administration.

Plus this is about pure political animus toward Trump, they argue.

Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., mocked Democrats' desire to "fulfill their Watergate fantasies" and called the first hearing, on Wednesday, a "farce" based on hearsay and "rumors."

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney earlier argued that the impeachment case boils down to complaints by the foreign policy establishment about Trump.

But the administration works for the president, foreign policy is necessarily political and, Mulvaney said, critics need to "get over it."

Trump chimed in on Twitter during the hearing with a post that linked Yovanovitch with the troubled nations in which she had been posted during her foreign service career.

Trump also restated that he has broad power to appoint and remove ambassadors.

....They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Afternoon deposition

Also Friday, investigators are scheduled to hear behind closed doors from foreign service official David Holmes, a comparative newcomer in the Ukraine drama who could prove an important witness.

Holmes is understood to have been with a top diplomat, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, at a restaurant when Sondland got a call from Trump on his cellphone.

Holmes overheard Trump on that call ask Sondland about investigations he expected from Ukraine, according to testimony on Wednesday by another diplomat, Ambassador William Taylor.

Investigators want to hear from Holmes directly, and another question in the Ukraine affair is whether he might appear and tell his story in a public hearing.

The Associated Press reported that a second State Department staffer also was with Holmes and Sondland on the day of Trump's call, but details about that hadn't been confirmed by the Intelligence Committee and it wasn't clear when or if investigators might hear from that person — or when the public might.

