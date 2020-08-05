Industry Cancels U.S. Cruises Until Oct. 31, One Month After CDC Ban Expires

By Taylor Dolven - Miami Herald 47 minutes ago
  • Cruises in Miami
    Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald

Cruise companies are canceling U.S. cruises until at least Oct. 31.

The industry lobbying group Cruise Lines International Association announced Wednesday that its member lines won’t be coming back until at least that date. In June, the group agreed to cancel U.S. cruises through mid-September, before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention banned cruises until Oct. 1.

CLIA member companies include Florida-based Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, MSC Cruises, Disney Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
cruise ships
cruise
cruise industry
news
Miami Herald

