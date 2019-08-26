Inter Miami ... Or Inter Fort Lauderdale? The Case For David Beckham Rethinking Soccer Team’s Home

By DAVID LYONS 44 minutes ago
  • Miami Freedom LLC

If more problems plague David Beckham’s bid to plant a professional soccer team in Miami, is it far-fetched to conclude that his club might eventually kick the ball permanently to Fort Lauderdale?

Beckham and his partners have been cultivating an international brand for the team, aiming to base the club in Miami — a city packed with international allure and diversity. But if Fort Lauderdale and its promoters were to play their cards right, observers say, it could convert a slim chance of becoming the team’s permanent home into reality.

“The message for Broward and Fort Lauderdale is if you are able to seal the deal with Beckham, that is going to be rocket fuel for the Fort Lauderdale brand,” said Tadd Schwartz, president of Schwartz Media Strategies in Miami. The firm represented Beckham between 2015 and 2018.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

