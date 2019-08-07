Intimate stories from refugees and migrants

Friday 10pm FRONTLINE - EXODUS: THE JOURNEY CONTINUES Investigative documentary -The intimate stories of refugees and migrants, caught in Europe’s tightened borders.

Amid the ongoing migration crisis, the film — a sequel to the award-winning 2016 documentary, Exodus — follows personal journeys over two years, as countries become less welcoming to those seeking refuge. In the previous film, EXODUS, refugees and migrants fleeing war and persecution for Europe, documented their journey using camera-phone footage filmed by the families themselves as they leave their homes on dangerous journeys to seek safety and refuge.



The film explores why people are forced to leave their homeland through five compelling first-person stories in these videos. Throughout history, people have sought freedom and economic opportunity in new places. Today, driven from home by war, oppression, and poverty, these refugees have joined thousands who undertake a perilous journey to face an uncertain future in a new land.