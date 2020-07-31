Isaias Has Become A Category 1 Hurricane As It Heads Toward Bahamas And South Florida

A midnight update from the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Isaias to a Category 1 hurricane a day before earlier predictions called for, while it continued on track toward the Bahamas and South Florida.

The late-night update showed Hurricane Isaias had lost some forward speed but grown more powerful, with 80 mph winds, shortly after passing through Hispaniola. The center of Isaias was forecast to move near or over the Southeastern Bahamas late Thursday night, then move near or over the Northwestern Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday. To read more, visit our news partners at the Miami Herald.