Isaias Path Moves Slightly East Again; South Florida Fully Within Forecast Track

Tropical Storm Isaias, which became the ninth named storm of a busy 2020 hurricane season late Wednesday night, saw its forecast track make a small move to the east in Thursday’s 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of that track keeping the core of the storm slightly off the shores of South Florida.

All of South Florida, however, remains in the forecast path of a storm that had tropical-storm-force winds extending 415 miles from the center in the latest advisory.

A move of the path to the east has occurred in each of the past three full advisories (since 5 p.m. on Wednesday). The system is projected to remain a tropical storm for its foreseeable duration (maximum sustained surface winds ranging from 39-73 mph).

To read more, visir our news partner at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.