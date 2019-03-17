Related Program: 
The Florida Roundup

'It's Stunning It Ran As Long As It Did': Former UNF President Discusses College Admissions Scandal

By Jessica Weiss 10 hours ago
  • U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling answered questions after announcing indictments in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal during a news conference in Boston, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
    U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling answered questions after announcing indictments in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal during a news conference in Boston, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
    Steven Senne / AP

After dozens were charged in a wide-ranging college admissions cheating and bribery scandal last week, the former President of the University of North Florida said Friday on The Florida Roundup that he wasn’t entirely surprised by some of the tactics used in the scam  but was “stunned” by the scope and that it went on as long as it did.

The scheme involved university administrators designating under-qualified students as athletes so they could get into schools through a “side door,” as well as fixing SAT and ACT scores.

“The wide number that came in through that side door just stuns me,” said John Delaney, former Jacksonville Mayor and President Emeritus of the University of North Florida. “It’s stunning it ran as long as it did.”

The scandal has brought into focus the pressure and stress that now accompanies the process of getting into college in the United States.

Since 2011, William "Rick" Singer of Newport Beach, California, the scheme's alleged ringleader, operated a sham non-profit called The Key Worldwide Foundation and received more than $25 million in bribe payments from parents seeking to get their kids into colleges and universities, according to federal documents.

Among those facing federal charges is Mark Riddell, a Harvard graduate and administrator at IMG Academy prep school in Bradenton, Florida. In exchange for bribes, Riddell took the tests in place of students or helped them cheat, according to documents. In order to do so, he coordinated with administrators for the SAT and ACT exams.

Riddell has been suspended from IMG Academy and faces conspiracy and wire fraud charges. He was charged Tuesday in federal court in Boston along with nearly 50 other people, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

The case also implicated Robert Zangrillo, the CEO of Miami-based investment firm Dragon Global, one of the main investors in the Magic City Innovation District project in Little Haiti.

Beyond test taking, Delaney said he was most stunned that the scheme allowed so many students to be admitted to universities after pretending to be athletes.

He called it an “open secret” in college admissions: that “standards for athletes are significantly lower than for the rest of the student body.”

But he said the sheer number of students that got in that way over so many years was “stunning” and said it’s shocking that the admissions did not raise red flags for athletic directors.

“That’s the eye-opener to the public: it’s just right in your face,” Delaney said.

Colleen Wright, the Miami Herald’s education reporter, said on The Florida Roundup that the news of the scheme is “discouraging to high school seniors who work hard” to get into college.

“So much goes into college admissions there's your GPA, your standardized test scores, extracurricular activities, resumes,” she said. “It’s frustrating because ... only the best are supposed to get in but we’re seeing there’s a back door, a side door.”

In January, Wright wrote about high school student Kamilah Campbell of Miami Gardens, who was accused of cheating on her SAT after she improved her score by 330 points, from 900 to 1230. Because of the jump, which came after she enrolled in a test prep course, Campbell's scores got flagged by the College Board.

“It shows you there’s sort of a ‘Tale of Two Cities,’” Wright said. “There’s this whole scheme for the rich and famous and then there’s a student who really did try.”

For his part, Delaney offered a word of advice for students navigating the college application process: there is a school for everybody.

Despite the growing pressure to get a four-year college degree from a high caliber institution, “you can get a great education in the U.S. at a lot of schools,” he said.

“After that first job, many people don’t care where you went to school, it’s really gonna be about your performance,” he said. “Find the school that’s the best fit for that individual student and make the best of it.”

Tags: 
college
higher education
education
news
Local News

Related Content

Test-Taker In College Scheme Suspended From Bradenton’s IMG Academy

By Mike Schneider/Associated Press Mar 15, 2019

A Bradenton prep school administrator has been suspended from his job after he was accused of taking college admissions tests for students as part of a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed coaches and others to get their children into elite universities.

Partner In Little Haiti Project Charged In College Admissions Scam Investigation

By Rene Rodriguez & Colleen Wright Mar 12, 2019
Patrick Farrell / Miami Herald

Robert Zangrillo, one of the main investors in the controversial Magic City Innovation District project in Little Haiti, has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud by the Department of Justice.

Zangrillo, the CEO of the Miami-based investment firm Dragon Global, was one of 33 parents accused on Tuesday morning with paying a third party to help get their children accepted into elite universities around the U.S.

U.S. Charges Dozens Of Parents, Coaches In Massive College Admissions Scandal

By Mar 12, 2019

Updated at 10:15 p.m. ET

Federal officials have charged dozens of well-heeled parents, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, in what the Justice Department says was a multimillion-dollar scheme to cheat college admissions standards. The parents allegedly paid a consultant who then fabricated academic and athletic credentials and arranged bribes to help get their children into prestigious universities.

As Elite Campuses Diversify, A 'Bias Towards Privilege' Persists

By Mar 5, 2019

Elite colleges are making strides to diversify their student bodies, both racially and economically. In the past few years, we've seen most top schools commit to enrolling more low-income students through financial aid, recruiting efforts and programs for high school students aimed at expanding the pipeline.

But once those students arrive on campus, says Anthony Abraham Jack, they often find the experience isolating and foreign.