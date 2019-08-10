Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead In Manhattan Jail

Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier and accused sex offender, died early Saturday morning, a spokesperson for the Office of the Medical Examiner in New York City confirmed to NPR.

Spokesperson Aja Davis said the coroner's office is still investigating the cause of death and would not yet confirm the cause.

Multiple media reports quote unnamed officials who say the financier apparently killed himself.

Epstein, 66, was charged with sex trafficking of minors in July and was being held without bail.

Last month, he was found unconscious in his cell with marks on his neck. Prison officials were investigating as a possible suicide attempt, according to The New York Times.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

