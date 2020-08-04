Karen Bass Calls Praising Castro A Mistake. Miamians Say She Shouldn’t Be Biden’s VP.

California Rep. Karen Bass, who is on Joe Biden’s vice presidential short list, said she now realizes that referring to Fidel Castro as “ comandante en jefe ,” or commander in chief, after his death in 2016 was a mistake.

But her explanation — and longstanding ties to Cuba — are concerning to Biden’s Miami supporters as he enters the final phase of choosing a running mate. Biden said he will choose a vice president around August 8.

In a Sunday appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, Bass attempted to clarify her remarks.

