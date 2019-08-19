The Keto Diet, An Ancient Practice

Monday 9:30pm KETO DIET WITH DR. JOSH AXE - Self Help - Dr. Axe puts his own fresh spin on the widely successful and well-researched keto diet. Unlike many fad diets that come and go with very limited rates of long-term success, the ketogenic diet (or “keto diet”) has been practiced for more than nine decades and is based upon a solid understanding of physiology and nutrition science.

Dr. Axe teaches how the Keto Diet results in positive changes that go far beyond weight loss and has the potential to change your life forever. Transform your body, boost nutritional needs, boost your brain health and tap into your body’s innate ability to burn fat as fuel. Dr. Axe offers step-by-step guidance to achieving lifelong health. He explains how the Keto Diet identifies and details five different ketogenic protocols and explains why picking the right one for your body and lifestyle is fundamental to your success.



