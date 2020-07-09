Key West’s Fantasy Fest Is Canceled Due To COVID-19

Fantasy Fest, Key West’s annual 10-day celebration of the scantily clad and the silly since 1979, won’t happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme for 2020 was going to be “Roaring 2020’s and Future Fictions.”

Organizers confirmed the cancellation Thursday on Facebook, ending speculation that the city would possibly host the huge event that pours cash into workers’ hands and company wallets at a time when South Florida is suffering through the COVID-19 crisis.

Read more at our news partner FL Keys News.