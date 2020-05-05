A Killer Party and A Thief On The Run

Tuesday 8pm DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama - A DEADLY PARTY When a philanthropist is murdered in broad daylight at a charity fundraiser, DI Poole and his colleagues find themselves up against a daring and elusive opponent.

Poole attends a charity fundraiser, whose host, local conservationist and philanthropist Malcolm Powell, is shot dead. His secretary Vicky claims the killer is a man called Jack Roberts but nobody knows who he is and appears to have vanished into thin air. Discovering that Powell fled to the Caribbean from England having defrauded investors in his company and that evidence of a large sum of money was found in Roberts’ burnt out car Poole suspects blackmail. But events are complicated by the fact that Roberts died three years earlier. Clearly somebody has used to name to cover their own involvement in the murder and Poole uncovers a conspiracy.

9pm FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES Crime Drama In 1920s Toronto, the city's only female private detectives defy expectations and rebel against conventions to crack the cases the police don't want to touch.

Emancipation Day When donations are taken from a girls' orphanage, civil rights hero Marcus Garvey hires the team to catch the thief and find the cash.