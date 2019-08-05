Laura Loomer, Provocateur Banned From Social Media, Runs For Congress In Palm Beach

The far-right agitator Laura Loomer, whose inflammatory rhetoric and guerrilla-style activism have led to her ouster from major social media platforms and multiple encounters with police, has filed to run for a Democratic-leaning Palm Beach congressional seat that includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Loomer, a 26-year-old blogger who has worked with the conspiracy website InfoWars and the controversial investigative outlet Project Veritas, is joining a packed field of Republican hopefuls seeking to unseat Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel in Florida’s 21st district, which covers most of Palm Beach County.

She launched her 2020 bid on Friday, according to Florida Election Commission records. Her campaign website states she is a resident of the district. Her statement of candidacy filed with the FEC lists a post office box in Lake Worth as her campaign’s primary address.

