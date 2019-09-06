Lawsuit Aims To End Solitary Confinement Of Children In Florida

By ROMY ELLENBOGEN 47 seconds ago
  • A look at the Fight Club culture inside the juvenile justice system in Florida, where staffers sometimes employ harsh takedowns, ignore abuse and offer snacks as bribes for beatdowns — known as honey-bunning.
    A look at the Fight Club culture inside the juvenile justice system in Florida, where staffers sometimes employ harsh takedowns, ignore abuse and offer snacks as bribes for beatdowns — known as honey-bunning.
    MIAMI HERALD

A lawsuit filed Thursday seeks to end the practice of keeping Florida juveniles in solitary confinement, which the plaintiffs called “inconsistent with evolving standards of decency in a civilized society.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center, Florida Legal Services and Florida Justice Institute filed the federal lawsuit against the the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and its secretary, Simone Marstiller.

The lawsuit alleges that department officials at juvenile detention centers isolate kids for minor acts such as horseplay, running or peeling paint off their wall. When in confinement, children are allowed out of the room only to shower, the litigation states. In some instances, the suit says, feces were smeared on the walls and bugs infested room and detainees had to yell or bang on the doors to get the attention of guards.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
fight club
juvenile justice
Department of Juvenile Justice
Southern Poverty Law Center
solitary confinement
children
news

Related Content

Ex-Guard At Juvenile Lockup Innocent Of Orchestrating Fatal Beating Of Teen

By Veronica Penney & Jay Weaver Jul 24, 2019
MIAMI HERALD

The federal court trial of Antwan Lenard Johnson appeared to be a clash of narratives between a handful of former juvenile delinquents and one of the officers who guarded them. In the end, jurors believed the guard.

Twelve jurors in Miami’s Wilkie D. Ferguson U.S. Courthouse found Johnson, a former detention officer at Miami’s long-troubled juvenile lockup, innocent of two charges of conspiring to violate the civil rights of a 17-year-old detainee. Elord Revolte died in August 2015 after a mob of fellow detainees beat him savagely — at the behest of Johnson, prosecutors said.

Prison Guard Faces Charges For 'Honey-Bunning' In Juvenile Lock-Up

By & May 4, 2018
Emily Michot / Miami Herald

Antwan Johnson, a guard at the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center, was arrested as he was getting ready to go to work Monday morning.

 

A grand jury charged Johnson with encouraging inmates to beat up other inmates, including 17-year-old Elord Revolte. He died in 2015 when more than a dozen detainees jumped him – allegedly urged by Johnson.

3 Deputies Charged After Violent Takedown Of DeLucca Rolle, 15

By Tonya Alanez Jul 4, 2019
Michael Laughlin / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two Broward Sheriff’s deputies recorded on cellphone video pepper-spraying and violently slamming 15-year-old DeLucca Rolle’s forehead into the pavement during an after-school arrest will face misdemeanor charges for battery and falsifying police reports, the Broward State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

A third deputy also has been charged with "falsifying the circumstances of the juvenile’s arrest,” state prosecutors said.