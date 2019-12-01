At Least 11 People Shot In New Orleans' French Quarter

Eleven people were shot in New Orleans' French Quarter early Sunday morning, according to police. NPR affiliate WWNO reports that the shooting victims were taken to University Medical Center and Tulane hospital, and two of the victims are in critical condition. One victim, according to police, was a walk-in patient at a local hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 3:21 a.m local time.

"We do not know how it started," New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters at the scene early Sunday morning. Ferguson said officers were "right there" on the same block as the shooting when they heard it begin.

Ferguson said police had detained an individual, but had not determined whether that individual had any involvement in the shooting. According to New Orleans police, the Louisiana State Police and federal officers are involved in assisting with an investigation. No arrests have been made, and no further information has been released about the identities of the victims.

Saturday was the 46th Bayou Classic, which attracts fans of Grambling State University and Southern University football to watch the game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and celebrate in New Orleans' French Quarter.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

