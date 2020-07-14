'Let The Music Play On!': Parkland Dad Helps Band Kids Affected By Pandemic Get Free Online Lessons

By 6 minutes ago
  • Rising eighth grader Valeria Valera practices her trombone during a virtual lesson with School of Rock Boca Raton.
    Rising eighth grader Valeria Valera practices her trombone during a virtual lesson with School of Rock Boca Raton.
    Screenshot from Zoom

Band was the last period of the day, and the anticipation kept Valeria Valera going through her other classes.

“When I think about school, what motivates me to go to school is usually band class,” said Valeria, 13, a rising eighth grader at Rickards Middle School in Fort Lauderdale. “And it’s at the end of the day, so I have to wait all day.”

You turn to WLRN for reporting you can trust and stories that move our South Florida community forward. Your support makes it possible. Please donate now. Thank you.

But when COVID-19 shifted seventh grade online, band class wasn’t the same. She no longer had that same musical motivation.

That’s until she started taking private virtual trombone lessons from the School of Rock Boca Raton — a break in the coronavirus-imposed monotomy.

“I look forward to it every time, every week,” Valeria said. “Yay! Something to do! Because we don’t really do anything in the house.”

A foundation called Safe Schools for Alex made that happen.

Max Schachter started the foundation to honor his son’s memory after the 14-year-old was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.

Alex Schachter with his dad, Max, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School marching band won its first state championship in November 2017.
Credit Provided by Max Schachter

Alex was a promising trombone player who spent the summer before high school practicing hours, days, weeks at a time. He performed in the Florida Marching Band Championship finals at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg a few months before the shooting, helping the school clinch its first-ever state title.

Schachter said music brought his son joy, helped him develop a work ethic and led him to his closest friendships.

“I know the power of music. We know all the positive effects that it had on Alex,” Schachter said. “And we wanted to try to spread that to children in schools that need it the most.”

Through the foundation’s “Let the Music Play On!” initiative, students attending Rickards and another Title I school in Brooklyn who have missed out on interactive music classes because of the pandemic are now getting the free lessons online. Schachter hopes to raise enough money to expand the program to more students and schools.

In addition to the lessons, Valeria got her trombone from the foundation. She borrowed an electric guitar from her school to learn that instrument over the summer. And she plays the piano, too.

She said she can’t wait for things to get back to normal so she can show her bandmates how much she’s improved.

Tags: 
education
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting
Broward County Public Schools
Max Schachter
music
music education
arts
arts education
COVID-19
Coronavirus
news
Local News

Related Content

Teachers Who Survived Parkland Shooting Connect During Pandemic With Virtual Meditation

By & Jun 3, 2020
River
Courtesy of Diana Haneski / WLRN

Sometimes cute, sometimes irritating — it might be a familiar occurrence at this point: A dog barks in the background of a video conference.

In this case, though, it's definitely cute, because the dog is River, a fluffy Bernedoodle who's certified in canine therapy. And her owner is Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's librarian.

'It's Closure': Graduation Marks End Of Traumatic High School Years For Parkland Shooting Survivor

By Jun 8, 2020
Jessica Bakeman / WLRN

Annabel Claprood waved and giggled at her computer screen as her name was called, donning a navy blue cap and gown for her virtual graduation from the small private school she transferred to halfway through junior year.

When she had pictured this moment, she saw herself in burgundy.

Miami's Arsht Center Offers Grants For COVID-Inspired Performance Art

By Jul 1, 2020
Amanda Smith

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, many people in South Florida’s arts and entertainment world might have had to change lanes and slow down a bit — but they haven’t hit the brakes.

They’re adapting to a changed and challenging performance landscape they could not have foreseen a few months ago.

In Class Titled 'Theatre Problems,' Student Playwrights, Directors Tackle A 'Huge' One: COVID-19

By Jul 1, 2020
Screenshot from Zoom

Each spring, theater students at Miami Dade College write short plays. And then in the summer, they translate them from the page to the stage.

The summer class is titled “Theatre Problems,” honoring the challenges they have to work through to produce, direct and act in the plays. This year, the course really lived up to its name.

Make Music Miami Lives On – Virtually

By Mike Hamersly - ArtburstMiami Jun 17, 2020
Photo courtesy of Benoit Courti

Make Music Day – the annual international celebration of June 21, aka the summer solstice – is almost upon us. In normal, non-quarantine times, millions of people around the world would be encouraged to gather outside and perform music in a joyful welcome to the beginning of summer.