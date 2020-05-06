Supreme Court Hears Case On Birth Control Access And Obamacare

Updated at 11:40 a.m. ET

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a case involving Trump administration rules that would allow employers who claim a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing free birth control in their health care plans.

The rule significantly cuts back on access to birth control under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, which sought to equalize preventive health care coverage for women and men by requiring employers to include free birth control in their plans.

The Obama administration exempted houses of worship and religiously affiliated organizations from the requirement — allowing them to opt out, but still granting women on the plans free birth control options. But some groups said that process violated their religious beliefs.

In 2017, the Trump administration announced a new rule that allowed such groups to opt out without providing free alternate coverage. New Jersey and Pennsylvania challenged the rules and lower courts prevented the regulations from going into effect — prompting the Trump administration to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The argument, like others this week, was livestreamed and conducted by telephone because of the coronavirus outbreak. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was hospitalized Tuesday for a benign gallbladder condition, for which she underwent nonsurgical treatment, participated in the arguments by phone from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The birth control arguments lasted about an hour. Then the court moved on to a separate case about political groups and robocalls.

