Live Analysis Of The Feb. 7 Democratic Debate

Seven Democratic presidential candidates are debating in New Hampshire Friday night, days after a major issue left the first contest of 2020 too close to call.

An app used to report the Iowa caucuses results malfunctioned, and data coming in the last few days shows a tight race between Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Look back at the major updates and highlights of that race here.

Sanders and Buttigieg will be joined by former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, businessman Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The debate begins at 8 p.m. ET and is expected to end around 11 p.m. ET. It is co-hosted by ABC News, Apple News and WMUR-TV and will take place at Saint Anselm College.

