Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X Lead 2020 Grammy Nominations

The 62nd Grammy Awards nominations are here, and it appears to be Lizzo's year to lose.

The singer, songwriter, flutist and rapper was nominated across five of the night's top categories, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best R&B Performance.

Lil Nas X was nominated for Best New Artist, Album of the Year (for his debut record, 7), and Record of the Year, where his Gen Z opus "Old Town Road" is up against Post Malone, Bon Iver, Swae Lee, H.E.R., Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

The eligibility window for this year's awards is for projects released between Oct. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019.

Most Grammy Award nominations are determined by an anonymous nominating committee that tallies votes from Recording Academy members. Rumors abound of the contributing factors behind the nominating committee's decisions, but little is actually known about its processes or membership.

It is also Deborah Dugan's first year as president and CEO of the Recording Academy, the parent organization of the Grammy Awards. Dugan was on hand Wednesday morning to introduce the nominations announcement, and was joined by producer Harvey Mason Jr., journalist Gayle King, Alicia Keys (who used the airtime to announce a new record called Time Machine) and Bebe Rexha.

The telecast will air on CBS on Jan. 26, 2020.

This is a developing story.

Song of the Year

"Always Remember Us This Way," Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Hard Place," Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Lover," Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Norman F****** Rockwell" Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Someone You Loved," Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

"Truth Hurts," Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Record of the Year

"7 rings," Ariana Grande

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"bad guy," Billie Eilish

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Hey, Ma," Bon Iver

"Talk," Khalid

"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album of the Year

i,i, Bon Iver

Norman F****** Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

thank u, next, Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank & The Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Spirit," Beyonce

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"You Need To Calm Down," Taylor Swift

Best R&B Performance

"Love Again," Daniel Caesar and Brandy

"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane

"Could've Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

"Come Home," Anderson .Paak feat. Andre 3000

"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers 3, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am Greater Than I Was, 21 Savage

IGOR, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best Country Song

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

"It All Comes Out In The Wash," Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"Some Of It," Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

"Speechless," Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Boyfriend," Ariana Grande & Social House

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee

"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Sì, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande

No.6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

"Linked," Bonobo," Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer

"Got To Keep On," The Chemical Brothers, The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers

"Piece Of Your Heart," Meduza featuring Goodboys, Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers

"Underwater," Rüfüs Du Sol, Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

"Midnight Hour," Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Boys Noize & Skrillex," producers; Skrillex, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Star People Nation, Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana

Elevate, Lettuce

Mettavolution, Rodrigo Y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance

"Pretty Waste," Bones UK

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.

"History Repeats," Brittany Howard

"Woman," Karen O & Danger Mouse

"Too Bad," Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

"Astorolus - The Great Octopus," Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi

"Humanicide," Death Angel

"Bow Down," I Prevail

"Unleashed," Killswitch Engage

"7Empest," Tool

Best Rock Song

"Fear Inoculum," Tool, songwriters (Tool)

"Give Yourself A Try," George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

"Harmony Hall," Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

"History Repeats," Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In the End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

I,I, Bon Iver

Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance

"Love Again," Daniel Caesar & Brandy

"Could've Been," H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye

"Come Home," Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Time Today," BJ The Chicago Kid

"Steady Love," India.Arie

"Jerome," Lizzo

"Real Games," Lucky Daye

"Built For Love," PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

"Could've Been," Dernst Emile Ii, David "Swagg R'celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller)

"Look At Me Now," Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

"No Guidance," Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown featuring Drake)

"Roll Some Mo," David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

"Say So," PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton featuring Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, NAO

Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance

"Middle Child," J. Cole

"Suge," Dababy

"Down Bad," Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

"Racks In The Middle," Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

"Clout," Offset featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Higher," DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

"Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby & Gunna

"Panini," Lil Nas X

"Ballin," Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

"The London," Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

"Bad Idea," Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)

"Gold Roses," Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)

"A Lot," Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)

"Racks In The Middle," Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

"Suge," DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

IGOR, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best Country Solo Performance

"All Your'n," Tyler Childers

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley Mcbryde

"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne

"Speechless," Dan + Shay

"The Daughters," Little Big Town

"Common," Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

"It All Comes Out In The Wash," Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"Some Of It," Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

"Speechless," Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album

Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone

Homage To Kindness, David Darling

Wings, Peter Kater

Verve, Sebastian Plano

Deva, Deva Premal

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Elsewhere," Melissa Aldana, soloist

"Sozinho," Randy Brecker, soloist

"Tomorrow Is The Question," Julian Lage, soloist

"The Windup," Branford Marsalis, soloist

"Sightseeing," Christian McBride, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together, Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

In The Key Of The Universe, Joey Defrancesco

The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian Mcbride's New Jawn, Christian Mcbride

Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau

Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet

Dancer In Nowhere, Miho Hazama

Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band

One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte!: Music By John Finbury, Thalma De Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Rubén Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

Carib, David Sánchez

Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Love Theory," Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

"Talkin' 'Bout Jesus," Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan, Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

"See The Light," Travis Greene featuring Jekalyn Carr

"Speak The Name," Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant

"This Is A Move (Live)," Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"Only Jesus," Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

"God Only Knows," for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

"Haven't Seen It Yet," Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

"God's Not Done With You (Single Version)," Tauren Wells

"Rescue Story," Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore

Settle Here, William Murphy

Something's Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

I Know A Ghost, Crowder

Burn The Ships, For KING & COUNTRY

Haven't Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey

The Elements, Tobymac

Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin

Best Roots Gospel Album

Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman

Testimony, Gloria Gaynor

Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank

His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout, (Various Artists), Jerry Salley, producer

Best Latin Pop Album

Vida, Luis Fonsi

11:11, Maluma

Montaner, Ricardo Montaner

#Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz

Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

X 100Pre, Bad Bunny

Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible, Flor De Toloache

Almadura, iLe

El Mal Querer, ROSALÍA

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)

Caminando, Joss Favela

Percepción, Intocable

Poco A Poco, La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album

Opus, Marc Anthony

Tiempo Al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela, Vicente García

Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola

Best American Roots Performance

"Saint Honesty,"Sara Bareilles

"Father Mountain,"Calexico And Iron & Wine

"I'm On My Way," Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

"Call My Name," I'm With Her

"Faraway Look," Yola

Best American Roots Song

"Black Myself," Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

"Call My Name," Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her)

"Crossing to Jerusalem," Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

"Faraway Look," Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

"I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More," Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

Best Americana Album

Years to Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma, Keb' Mo'

Tales of America, J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire, Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po' Ramblin' Boys

Royal Traveller, Missy Raines

If You Can't Stand The Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best Traditional Blues Album

Kingfish, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Sitting On Top Of The Blues, Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis

Best Contemporary Blues Album

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe

Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford

Keep On, Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album

My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache

Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch, Joy Williams

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kalawai'anui, Amy Hānaiali'i

When It's Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree

Good Time, Ranky Tanky

Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band

Hawaiian Lullaby, Various Artists, Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

Best Reggae Album

Rapture, Koffee

As I Am, Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse

More Work To Be Done, Third World

Best World Music Album

Gece, Altin Gün

What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant, Burna Boy

Fanm D'ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Celia, Angelique Kidjo

Best Children's Album

Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson

Flying High!, Caspar Babypants

I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian

The Love, Alphabet Rockers

Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers

Best Spoken Word Album

Beastie Boys Book, Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers Becoming, Michelle Obama I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters Sekou Andrews & the String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Comedy Album

Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan

Relatable, Ellen Degeneres

Right Now, Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

Ain't Too Proud: the Life and Times of the Temptations, Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, Principal Soloists; Scott M. Riesett, Producer (original Broadway Cast)

Hadestown, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, Principal Soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, Producers (anaïs Mitchell, Composer & Lyricist) (original Broadway Cast)

Moulin Rouge! the Musical, Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, Principal Soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, Producers (original Broadway Cast)

The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - in Four Contemporary Suites, Imogen Heap, Producer; Imogen Heap, Composer (imogen Heap)

Oklahoma!, Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, Principal Soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, Producers (richard Rodgers, Composer; Oscar Hammerstein Ii, Lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Lion King: The Songs, Various Artists

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Various Artists

Rocketman, Taron Egerton

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse, Various Artists

A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Avengers: Endgame, Alan Silvestri, Composer

Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Composer

Game of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi, Composer

The Lion King, Hans Zimmer, Composer

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman, Composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" from Toy Story 4, Randy Newman; Songwriter (Chris Stapleton)

"Girl in the Movies" from Dumplin', Dolly Parton & Linda Perry; Songwriters (Dolly Parton)

"I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)" from A Star is Born, Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere; Songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

"Spirit" from The Lion King, Beyoncé Knowles-carter, Timothy Mckenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh; Songwriter (Beyoncé)

"Suspirium" from Suspiria, Thom Yorke; Songwriter (Thom Yorke)

Best Instrumental Composition

"Begin Again," Fred Hersch; Composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted by Vince Mendoza)

"Crucible for Crisis," Brian Lynch; Composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

"Love, A Beautiful Force," Vince Mendoza; Composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite," John Williams; Composer (John Williams)

"Walkin' Funny," Christian Mcbride; Composer (Christian Mcbride)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Blue Skies," Kris Bowers; Arranger (Kris Bowers)

"Hedwig's Theme," John Williams; Arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

"La Novena," Emilio Solla; Arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

"Love, A Beautiful Force," Vince Mendoza; Arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

"Moon River," Jacob Collier; Arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"All Night Long," Jacob Collier; Arranger (Jacob Collier feat. Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

"Jolene," Geoff Keezer; Arranger (Sara Gazarek)

"Marry Me a Little," Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo; Arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

"Over the Rainbow," Vince Mendoza;' Arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

"12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)," Esperanza Spalding; Arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

Best Recording Package

Anónimas & Resilientes, Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-buenaventura, Art Directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)

Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, Art Directors (Chris Cornell)

Hold That Tiger, Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, Art Directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

i,i, Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, Art Directors (Bon Iver)

Intellexual, Irwan Awalludin, Art Director (Intellexual)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Anima, Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, Art Directors (Thom Yorke)

Gold in Brass Age, Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, Art Directors (David Gray)

1963: New Directions, Josh Cheuse, Art Director (John Coltrane)

The Radio Recordings 1939-1945, Marek Polewski, Art Director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)

Woodstock: Back to the Garden - the Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike, Art Director (Various Artists)

Best Album Notes

The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions, Judy Cantor-Navas, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)

The Gospel According to Malaco, Robert Marovich, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)

Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves, Album Notes Writer (Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band)

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place, Album Notes Writer (Pete Seeger) Stax '68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

The Girl from Chickasaw County - The Complete Capitol Masters, Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, Compilation Producers; Simon Gibson, Mastering Engineer (Bobbie Gentry)

The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall, Robert Russ, Compilation Producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, Mastering Engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)

Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990, Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, Compilation Producers; John Baldwin, Mastering Engineer (Various Artists)

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, Compilation Producers; Pete Reiniger, Mastering Engineer (Pete Seeger)

Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, Compilation Producers; Dave Schultz, Mastering Engineer (Various Artists)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All These Things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, Engineers; Bernie Grundman, Mastering Engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

Ella Mai, Chris "Shaggy" Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, Engineers; Chris Athens, Mastering Engineer (Ella Mai)

Run Home Slow, Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, Engineers; Joe Carra, Mastering Engineer (The Teskey Brothers)

Scenery, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, Engineers; Bob Ludwig, Mastering Engineer (Emily King)

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff: Kevin Abstract, Arizona Baby; Taylor Swift, Lover; Lana Del Rey, Norman F****** Rockwell!; Red Hearse, Red Hearse​

Dan Auerbach: Leo Bud Welch, The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name; The Black Keys, "Let's Rock"; The Gibson Brothers, Mockingbird; Night Beats, Myth Of A Man; Dee White, Southern Gentleman; Yola, Walk Through Fire

John Hill: Young The Giant, "Heat Of The Summer"; Khalid, "Hundred"; Carly Rae Jepsen, "No Drug Like Me"; Khalid With John Mayer, "Outta My Head"; Cage The Elephant, Social Cues; Young The Giant, "Superposition"; Carly Rae Jepsen, "Too Much"; Khalid, "Vertigo"; Imagine Dragons, "Zero" (From Ralph Breaks The Internet)

Finneas: Billie Eilish, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ricky Reed: Fidlar, Almost Free; Maggie Rogers, "Burning"; X Ambassadors feat. K.Flay, "Confidence"; Lizzo, "Juice"; Maren Morris, "Kingdom Of One"; ZA feat. The Weeknd & Travis Scott, "Power Is Power"; Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott, "Tempo"; Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"; Ross Golan, The Wrong Man

Best Remixed Recording

"I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)," Tracy Young, Remixer (Madonna)

"Mother's Daughter (Wuki Remix)," Wuki, Remixer (Miley Cyrus)

"The One (High Contrast Remix)," Lincoln Barrett, Remixer (Jorja Smith)

"Swim (Ford. Remix)," Luc Bradford, Remixer (Mild Minds)

"Work it (Soulwax Remix)," David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, Remixers (Marie Davidson)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Chain Tripping, Luke Argilla, Immersive Audio Engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, Immersive Audio Mastering Engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, Immersive Audio Producers (Yacht)

Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances, Jim Anderson, Immersive Audio Engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, Immersive Audio Mastering Engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, Immersive Audio Producer (Ken-david Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

Lux, Morten Lindberg, Immersive Audio Engineer; Morten Lindberg, Immersive Audio Mastering Engineer; Morten Lindberg, Immersive Audio Producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

The Orchestral Organ, Keith O. Johnson, Immersive Audio Engineer; Keith O. Johnson, Immersive Audio Mastering Engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, Immersive Audio Producers (Jan Kraybill)

The Savior, Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Aequa - Anna Thorvaldsdóttir, Daniel Shores, Engineer; Daniel Shores, Mastering Engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 9, Mark Donahue, Engineer; Mark Donahue, Mastering Engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Rachmaninoff - Hermitage Piano Trio, Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, Engineers; Keith O. Johnson, Mastering Engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)

Riley: Sun Rings, Leslie Ann Jones, Engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, Mastering Engineer (Kronos Quartet)

Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth, Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, Engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, Mastering Engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, the Crossing, Young People's Chorus of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh: Artifacts - The Music Of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale); Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra); Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra); Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir); Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY); Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers); Smith, K.: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble); Visions Take Flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)

James Ginsburg: Project W - Works By Diverse Women Composers (Mei-Ann Chen & Chicago Sinfonietta); Silenced Voices (Black Oak Ensemble); 20th Century Harpsichord Concertos (Jory Vinikour, Scott Speck & Chicago Philharmonic); Twentieth Century Oboe Sonatas (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush); Winged Creatures & Other Works For Flute, Clarinet, And Orchestra (Anthony McGill, Demarre McGill, Allen Tinkham & Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra)

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin: Bates: Children Of Adam; Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem (Steven Smith, Erin R. Freeman, Richmond Symphony & Chorus); The Orchestral Organ (Jan Kraybill); The Poetry Of Places (Nadia Shpachenko); Rachmaninoff - Hermitage Piano Trio (Hermitage Piano Trio)

Morten Lindberg: Himmelborgen (Elisabeth Holte, Kåre Nordstoga & Uranienborg Vokalensemble); Kleiberg: Do You Believe In Heather? (Various Artists); Ljos (Fauna Vokalkvintett); LUX (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor); Trachea (Tone Bianca Sparre Dahl & Schola Cantorum); Veneliti (Håkon Daniel Nystedt & Oslo Kammerkor)

Dirk Sobotka: Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Best Orchestral Performance

Bruckner: Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck, Conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Billy the Kid; Grohg, Leonard Slatkin, Conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel, Conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Transatlantic, Louis Langrée, Conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, Conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

Best Opera Recording

Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence, George Benjamin, Conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, Producer (Orchestra of the Royal Opera House)

Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht, Conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, Producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus of Dutch National Opera)

Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles, Paul O'dette & Stephen Stubbs, Conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-seevers, Producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose, Conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, Producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus)

Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann, Conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, Producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

Best Choral Performance

Boyle: Voyages, Donald Nally, Conductor (The Crossing)

Duruflé: Complete Choral Works, Robert Simpson, Conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

The Hope of Loving, Craig Hella Johnson, Conductor (Conspirare)

Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, Peter Jermihov, Conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; Patram Institute Singers)

Smith, K.: The Arc in the Sky, Donald Nally, Conductor (The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall to Earth, Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

Freedom & Faith, PUBLIQuartet

Perpetulum, Third Coast Percussion

Rachmaninoff - Hermitage Piano Trio, Hermitage Piano Trio

Shaw: Orange, Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

The Berlin Recital, Yuja Wang

Higdon: Harp Concerto, Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, Conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite, Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, Conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

The Orchestral Organ, Jan Kraybill

Torke: Sky, Concerto for Violin, Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, Conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

The Edge of Silence - Works for Voice by György Kurtág, Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

Himmelsmusik, Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, Conductor; L'arpeggiata, Ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner-lieder Op. 35, Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, Accompanist

Songplay, Joyce Didonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, Accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

A Te, O Cara, Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, Conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

American Originals 1918, John Morris Russell, Conductor; Elaine Martone, Producer

Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 'Heichalos'; Guitar Concerto; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero, Conductor; Tim Handley, Producer

Meltzer: Songs and Structures, Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, Producers

The Poetry of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, Producers

Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel D'hiver, Hannu Lintu, Conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, Producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Bermel: Migration Series for Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra, Derek Bermel, Composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)

Higdon: Harp Concerto, Jennifer Higdon, Composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D Major, Wynton Marsalis, Composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

Norman: Sustain, Andrew Norman, Composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Shaw: Orange, Caroline Shaw, Composer (Attacca Quartet)

Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth, Julia Wolfe, Composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

Best Music Video

"We've Got to Try," Ellie Fry, Video Director; Ninian Doff, Video Producer (The Chemical Brothers)

"This Land," Savanah Leaf, Video Director; Jason Cole, Danielle Hinde & Alicia Martinez, Video Producers (Gary Clark Jr.)

"Cellophane," Andrew Thomas Huang, Video Director; Alex Chamberlain, Video Producer (FKA Twigs)

"Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Calmatic, Video Director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, Video Producers (Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus)

"Glad He's Gone," Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, Video Directors; Nathan Schottenfels, Video Producer (Tove Lo)

Best Music Film

Homecoming, Beyoncé Knowles-carter & Ed Burke, Video Directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, Video Producer (Beyoncé)

Remember My Name, A.J. Eaton, Video Director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, Video Producers (David Crosby)

Birth of the Cool, Stanley Nelson, Video Director; Nicole London, Video Producer (Miles Davis)

Shangri-La, Morgan Neville, Video Director; Emma Baiada, Video Producer (Various Artists)

Anima, Paul Thomas Anderson, Video Director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, Video Producers (Thom Yorke)

