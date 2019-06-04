Local TV News Anchor Todd Tongen Found Dead At Age 56

WPLG-Channel 10 announced Monday the death of news anchor Todd Tongen, an on-air presence since 1989. Tongen was 56.

Tongen missed Sunday morning’s broadcast. In a story on its website, the station said his wife, Karen Tongen, who was out of town, couldn’t reach him. A request of a friend to check on him led to police finding him.

The station said it didn’t know a cause of death.

The last several years, Tongen worked the weekend morning anchor desk with Neki Mohan, the natives of Minnesota and Trinidad seasoning each newscast with an easy playfulness. On Facebook and Twitter, Mohan posted several photos of she and Tongen deep diving into frivolity with, “This is how I will always remember Todd. My creative Soulmate and just a really great guy. Thanks to all of you who have reached out. Still in shock.”

Read more at our news parner, the Miami Herald.