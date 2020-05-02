Long Lines For Boat Launch: Hundreds Line Up Outside Marina

Hundreds of cars and trucks trailering boats lined up on Southwest 248th Street heading into Blackpoint Marina Saturday morning.

In fact, people started camping out on the road Friday night around 10 p.m. for a chance to be among the first to be let into the marina to launch their boat after not being able to for the past six weeks. Marinas were among the list of public spaces closed by Miami-Dade County because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday the county opened its marinas and parks, which saw steady crowds, but nothing like those on Friday when Blackpoint became so overwhelmed with people trying to launch their boats from one of its four ramps that the marina had to close hours after opening.

