Lots Of Cities Want Brightline Stations. Here’s Where The Next Ones Are Likely To Go

Many South Florida commuters want the convenience of a Brightline train station near them — and now we know the next locations on track to get them.

The high-speed train service’s next priority station stops are Boca Raton, Aventura and PortMiami, the company says.

But Brightline is still listening to proposals from several other cities eager to join its service, which runs through the downtowns of West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. If a profile of the company’s ridership is any indication, city leaders should know it’s about who can deliver the most business and tourism travelers.

