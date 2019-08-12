Lots Of Cities Want Brightline Stations. Here’s Where The Next Ones Are Likely To Go

By David Lyons 10 minutes ago
  • Brightline
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Many South Florida commuters want the convenience of a Brightline train station near them — and now we know the next locations on track to get them.

The high-speed train service’s next priority station stops are Boca Raton, Aventura and PortMiami, the company says.

But Brightline is still listening to proposals from several other cities eager to join its service, which runs through the downtowns of West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. If a profile of the company’s ridership is any indication, city leaders should know it’s about who can deliver the most business and tourism travelers.

Read more at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags: 
brightline
West Palm Beach
Boca Raton
PortMiami
news

Related Content

Potential Brightline Stop In Boca Raton Inches Forward

By Brooke Baitinger Jul 22, 2019
Sun Sentinel file

People living in south Palm Beach County may one day be able to catch an express train to Miami in Boca Raton, saving them the drive to West Palm Beach or Fort Lauderdale.

That’s if Brightline officials choose Boca as the location for the train line’s next stop. Officials continue those talks this week.

Monorail Would Link Hard Rock Stadium To Broward — Costing Millions Per Mile

By David Lyons Jul 29, 2019
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward and Miami-Dade transit planners are revving up a proposal for a monorail system that would whisk commuters between the two counties.