Love can be murder

Friday 8pm STRANGE WOMAN (1946) Drama/Thriller - In 1820's New England beautiful but poor and manipulative Jenny Hager marries rich Isaiah Poster but also seduces his son and his company foreman.

Isaiah (Gene Lockhart), a 19th-century businessman, has his eye on the beautiful and very young Jenny (Hedy Lamarr). Finally of age, she accepts his marriage proposal, but their love affair quickly turns sour. Ephraim (Louis Hayward), Isaiah's college-age son, comes for a visit, immediately striking up a chemistry with Jenny. She promises marriage -- if he murders his father first. But Jenny also swoons for John (George Sanders), the fiancé of her best friend, Meg (Hillary Brooke).