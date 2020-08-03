Many Private Schools And Some Charters Will Return to Buildings in The Fall

Parents hoping to send their children to an actual school campus this fall may have to shell out money for a private school.

Despite pressure from the state and federal governments to open their campuses for the new year, most South Florida public schools plan to start off online only due to the continued surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths in South Florida. A few charter schools plan to offer in-person instruction, but most say they will begin online until conditions improve.

For private schools, it’s a different story.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Sun Sentinel