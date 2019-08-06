Marco Rubio: White Nationalism Needs To Be 'Crushed'

Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio condemned white nationalism Tuesday in the wake of the mass shooting in Texas. It is being investigated as a federal hate crime.
During a trip to St. Petersburg, he compared the ideology to that of radical Muslim jihadis, saying both groups claim everyone else is evil and dangerous, and need to be "crushed."
Rubio has called for Congress to take up his so-called "Red Flag" bill, which allows family members and law enforcement to ask a judge to confiscate guns from someone who has shown warning signs of impending violence.
It allows states to use grants to develop red flag laws that allow family members to petition courts for an order preventing someone from purchasing a gun.
"My bipartisan 'Red Flag' law was filed 18 months ago & again earlier this year. We asked Senate Judiciary to take it up as few months ago. I hope they will now do so. Identifying & stopping a killer before they act is best way to prevent these tragedies," Rubio tweeted.
Rubio's bill is backed by Sens. Jack Reed D-Rhode Island, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, which would also use grants to encourage states to pass "red flag" legislation. Florida enacted its own red flag law after the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings in Parkland.