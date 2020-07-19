Martha Flores, Cuban Radio Pioneer, Dies At 92

The Miami night has been left without its “Queen”.

Martha Flores, one of the leading figures of Miami’s Cuban exile radio, who for decades cooed with charisma and delivered to listeners of Spanish-language radio in Miami where she was known as the “Queen of the Night,” died Saturday.

Her death, at the age of 92, was confirmed by her family and Univision Miami, where she served as an announcer and journalist for Radio Mambí 710 AM with her program La Noche y Usted. She did the last session of the show live Friday night.

