Mayors Demand Congress Block Trump From Deploying Federal Agents To Cities

By 14 minutes ago
  • Federal law enforcement agents confront protesters in Portland, Ore., on Sunday.
    Federal law enforcement agents confront protesters in Portland, Ore., on Sunday.
    Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Originally published on July 27, 2020 5:28 pm

A group of six U.S. mayors on Monday penned a letter to Congress asking that it pass legislation to block the Trump administration from deploying federal law enforcement to cities without their officials' consent.

The mayors of Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Albuquerque, Washington, D.C., and Kansas City, Mo., signed on to the letter that criticized the administration for sending "unidentified federal agents to operate with impunity" in cities where demonstrations against police brutality and racism continue.

"Over the last several weeks, Americans have responded to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others by protesting the structural racism embedded in our country. We are encouraged that so many of our residents are exercising their First Amendment rights to stand up against these injustices. At the same time, we are outraged that the administration has responded to these First Amendment-protected gatherings by authorizing the deployment of riot-gear clad forces to Washington, D.C., Portland, Seattle and other communities across the country without the consent of local authorities," the group wrote.

"This administration's egregious use of federal force on cities over the objections of local authorities should never happen."

President Trump in recent weeks has made extinguishing the anti-racism and police brutality protests a top priority, as Americans' views on his ability to manage ongoing social and public health issues slip, according to recent opinion polls.

Citing an interest in protecting public property, which in some instances has been damaged, including instances of protesters tearing down Confederate monuments, Trump has vowed to continue deploying federal law enforcement agents to cities where he says progressive leadership has failed.

Critics say this is an example of federal overreach and that the agents only worsen the likelihood of violent interactions between police and protesters.

In Portland particularly, officers in military gear have grabbed protesters off the street and thrown them into unmarked vehicles to take them away for questioning.

Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler of Portland, who also signed the Monday letter, called the federal agents' presence an "unconstitutional occupation." He and others in a crowd were later tear gassed by federal officers.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Portland
news
protests

Related Content

Tear Gas Fired On Protesters Again During Overnight Protests In Portland

By 3 hours ago

Confrontations continued overnight Sunday between protesters and federal law enforcement in Portland, Ore., as hundreds gathered in the city's downtown for the 60th consecutive day of demonstrations following the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd. Tensions have continued to ratchet up due to the Trump administration's deployment of federal agents in the city.

DOJ Inspector General Investigating Federal Agents' Actions In Portland And D.C.

By Jul 23, 2020

The Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General has opened an investigation into allegations that DOJ personnel have improperly used force this month in Portland, Ore., as well as an inquiry into their role in responding to mass protests in Washington, D.C., since late May.

'They Just Started Waling On Me': Violence In Portland As U.S. Agents Clamp Down

By Jul 20, 2020

As federal law enforcement agents continue to occupy Portland, Ore., state and local officials are demanding that they leave. Protesters have demonstrated in the city's downtown for more than 50 nights since George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Portland's Mayor Is Tear-Gassed By Federal Forces On Another Night Of Protests

By Jul 23, 2020

Federal agents in Portland, Ore., used tear gas on Mayor Ted Wheeler and other people Wednesday night during a protest against heavy-handed police tactics and racial injustice.

"It was not great," Wheeler said, according to NPR member station Oregon Public Broadcasting. "It makes your eyes really burn."