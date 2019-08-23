Melreese Golf Course To Open Again After Not So New Soil Contamination Revealed

The Melreese golf course that could house David Beckham's soccer stadium will re-open, according to the City of Miami.

The city closed the golf course after a recent environmental analysis, which was done by a consultant hired by the Beckham group, found elevated levels of arsenic and lead in soil.

In a statement released Friday, the city said it asked its own consultant, who crafted the original clean-up plan for the golf course, to review Beckham's findings.

That consultant found the contamination is consistent with "historic findings" from the old ash dump under the course and similar to other golf courses.

The city also said it has informed the county of their move to re-open Melreese.