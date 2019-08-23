Related Program: 
South Florida Roundup

Melreese Golf Course To Open Again After Not So New Soil Contamination Revealed

By & 33 minutes ago
  • Test results released Monday showed arsenic contamination in the soil at Miami's Melreese golf course.
    Test results released Monday showed arsenic contamination in the soil at Miami's Melreese golf course.
    Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald

The Melreese golf course that could house David Beckham's soccer stadium will re-open, according to the City of Miami.

The city closed the golf course after a recent environmental analysis, which was done by a consultant hired by the Beckham group, found elevated levels of arsenic and lead in soil.

In a statement released Friday, the city said it asked its own consultant, who crafted the original clean-up plan for the golf course, to review Beckham's findings.

That consultant found the contamination is consistent with "historic findings" from the old ash dump under the course and similar to other golf courses.

The city also said it has informed the county of their move to re-open Melreese.

Tags: 
beckham soccer stadium
Miami
melreese
arsenic
news
soccer

Related Content

Melreese Pollution Report Not 'Shockingly New,' Miami-Dade Environmental Chief Says

By Aug 22, 2019
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

News of soil contamination at a Miami golf course being eyed by David Beckham as a future soccer stadium is not "shockingly new," the county's chief environmental regulator said Wednesday.

Report On Beckham Stadium Site Shows Soil Contaminated By Unsafe Levels Of Arsenic

By Joey Flechas Aug 20, 2019
Miami Freedom Park

The proposed site for a Major League Soccer stadium and mall in Miami is far more toxic than previously expected, with arsenic contamination levels reaching more than twice the legal limit and surface-level soil samples containing debris that poses a “physical hazard.”

David Beckham Scores Soccer Stadium Deal In Fort Lauderdale

By Brittany Wallman Jul 10, 2019
John McCall / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Soccer legend David Beckham won an agreement from Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday night that virtually assures his Major League Soccer team a new stadium in time for the start of the season.

City commissioners unanimously embraced plans to transform the defunct Lockhart Stadium, off Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 12th Avenue, into a professional soccer center, reports the Sun Sentinel.