Miami-Dade Approves Harriet Tubman Highway To Replace ‘Dixie’ On County Roads

By Douglas Hanks / Miami Herald 1 hour ago
  • A museum in Macon, Georgia, displays a statue of Harriet Tubman, a Civil War hero and famed conductor of the Underground Railroad, a network of safe houses that helped slaves escape to freedom.
    A museum in Macon, Georgia, displays a statue of Harriet Tubman, a Civil War hero and famed conductor of the Underground Railroad, a network of safe houses that helped slaves escape to freedom.
    KENNETH LEMOINE / Courtesy

Miami-Dade commissioners unanimously approved renaming the county’s “Dixie” highways after Harriet Tubman, replacing a name branded as celebrating a racist legacy with the name of a legendary liberator of Americans subjected to slavery.

The resolution by Commissioner Dennis Moss officially creates Harriet Tubman Highway out of stretches of road currently named Old Dixie Highway in South Dade and West Dixie Highway in Northeast Dade.

The Dixie Highway name remains on U.S. 1 in South Dade, which is part of a federal network of north-south highways but is controlled by Florida. County lawyers have drafted state legislation to replace “Dixie” with “Harriet Tubman” on Florida roads in Miami-Dade, and the Moss resolution instructs the county’s lobbying team in Tallahassee to pursue the change.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
dixie highway
Harriet Tubman
miami dade county
slavery
news

Related Content

Miami-Dade County Mayor Runs For Congress, Former NPR Host Diane Rehm & Dixie Highway

By Feb 5, 2020
MIAMI HERALD

On this Wednesday, Feb. 5, episode of Sundial:

Miami-Dade Mayor Runs For Congress 

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced his run for Congress to represent Florida’s 26th Congressional District.

Miami-Dade Commissioners Pledge To Remove 'Dixie Highway' From Roadways

By Douglas Hanks / Miami Herald Feb 5, 2020
Carl Juste / Miami Herald

Miami-Dade commissioners pledged Tuesday to remove “Dixie Highway” from county road signs after the board’s senior African-American declared the longstanding name a tribute to the states that fought to keep Americans enslaved during the Civil War.

To Erase Dixie Highway, Miami-Dade Might Turn To Harriet Tubman For Help

By Douglas Hanks Nov 27, 2019
Carl Juste / Miami Herald

The senior African-American member of the Miami-Dade County Commission wants “Dixie Highway” removed from road signs across the county and replaced with the name of history’s most famous “conductor” for slaves escaping slavery in the South along the Underground Railroad.