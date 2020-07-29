Miami-Dade County Public Schools To Begin School Year Online Only With Aug. 31 Start Date

By Colleen Wright - Miami Herald 1 hour ago
  • Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho
    Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho
    Sebastian Ballestas / Miami Herald

In a long-awaited and much anticipated decision, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will start the school year remotely and at a later date of Monday, Aug. 31.

The announcement came during Wednesday’s special School Board meeting. All students, regardless of what their parents declared on a recent survey, will begin the school year using a more formal and uniform platform called My School Online.

“We are ever-cognizant that many families have already begun planning for a return to schooling through their preferred model for Stage II,” said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “However, in light of the viral surge in our community, we believe it is in the best interest of our students and employees to delay the return to the schoolhouse and commence the 2020-2021 school year from a distance.”

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
schools
Miami-Dade County Public Schools
news
Miami Herald
education
Miami-Dade schools

Related Content

Trump, Florida Leaders Urge School Reopening. Local Superintendents Say It's Not Likely

By Jul 8, 2020
C.M. GUERRERO / Miami Herald

The driver makes sure Malik is wearing a face covering when he boards the bus. He arrives at school at about 7:35 a.m., and before he can pick up his breakfast in the cafeteria, he washes his hands. When he arrives in homeroom, he’s with only about a dozen other children, their desks spaced six feet apart.

Miami-Dade Teachers Union Ratifies New Contract, Starting Teachers To Get Big Raise

By Jimena Tavel Jun 30, 2020
SEBASTIAN BALLESTAS / Miami Herald

Despite technological difficulties with electronic voting — and with the 2019-20 school year behind them — Miami-Dade teachers approved Monday a new labor contract that benefits new educators by increasing the minimum salary by $6,500 but shorts mid-career teachers, who will receive almost the same base pay as rookie teachers.

'There's A Lot Of Denialism': How An Anti-Racism Proposal Exposed Miami's Racial, Ethnic Fractures

By Jun 24, 2020
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

A plan to improve how public schools in Miami-Dade County teach students about racism drew a racist backlash last week — a response that reflected a long history of denying anti-Black prejudice in a place where race relations are more complicated than Black and white.

Pediatricians Say School Reopening Benefits, Risks Must Be Weighed

By 5 hours ago
Pasco County, Florida classroom
Pasco County Schools/flickr

TALLAHASSEE --- As school officials across Florida continue grappling with reopening classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a major group of pediatricians Wednesday released recommendations aimed at reducing risks to children and teachers.

Teachers Union OKs Strikes If Schools Reopen Without Safety Measures In Place

By 23 hours ago

The head of a powerful national teachers union told members Tuesday that its leadership would support "safety strikes" if health precautions are not met amid calls for schools to reopen as coronavirus cases surge.

Randi Weingarten, who leads the American Federation of Teachers, is leaving the final decision to local unions on whether to strike. The AFT — the nation's second-largest teachers union, with 1.7 million members — also unveiled several benchmarks that it said should be met before schools can fully welcome back students and staff.

Polls: Parents Are Hurting Without Child Care But In No Rush To Reopen Schools

By Jul 23, 2020

For American families with children, the pandemic has meant lost income, increased child care responsibilities, worry and stress. But a majority are not eager for schools to reopen this fall, given the health risk.