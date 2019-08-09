Miami-Dade Public Schools Show Off New School Bus GPS System, Safety Features

By 55 minutes ago
  • The interior of a Miami-Dade County public school bus.
    The interior of a Miami-Dade County public school bus.
    Aaron Sánchez-Guerra / WLRN

In the weeks before the start of the 2019-2020 academic  year, the department of transportation of Miami-Dade County Public Schools has been testing new features to increase the safety and reliability of their bus fleet. 

Transportation employees demonstrated on Tuesday morning a pilot GPS tracking program that prevides real-time locations, routes, and estimated time of arrival for all county school buses. The data is also shared county police.

“The mystery as to when the school bus will arrive will be gone,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who spoke at a demonstration held at the Southwest Transportation Center in Kendal. “I think it’s a relief for the parents to know that in real time, all school buses are being tracked not only by school officials but also by the police department.”

“When I rode the bus, it wasn’t this cool,” Carvalho said.

Starting in January, Carvalho said, parents and guardians will be able to track their children’s buses on computers or on smartphones.

It improves upon the existing GPS tracking system and will be piloted throughout the upcoming school year while it is being refined for a full launch. It is set to go fully into effect by the 2020-21 school year.

 

Dept. of Transporation senior project manager Willy Mendez demonstrates how the school system tracks their buses in real time.
Credit Aaron Sánchez-Guerra / WLRN

 

Willy Mendez, senior project manager of Transportation in charge of new routing system, compared the tracking system to that of ride-sharing apps like Uber. 

“Unlike Uber, where it’s a driver making one stop, we make multiple stops and we do all this during rush hour,” Mendez said. “Fine-tuning [the process] is a difficult process and it’s going to take a lot of testing.”

He said the improved pilot program will be tested on a selected school to gather feedback before the full launch of it. 

The Department of Transportation also laid out procedures for bus safety inspection, which are held every 28 school days during the academic year. 

It boasts a rigorous safety and comfort regime for the nearly 45,000 schoolchildren that ride the county buses: checks for appropriate labels and signs in the vehicles, first aid and flare kits, holes in seats, emergency exit alarms, stop arms that allow for better view of exiting children, A/C unit filters, and color-coded seat belts. There are also engine inspections control emissions to be more environmentally friendly.

To prevent children from being left inside, this includes an alarm that rings out if drivers do not hit a child check button before exiting.

Individuals inspecting the bus must be certified by the Florida Department of Education to do so. 

The new semester of the school year begins on August 19th. 

Tags: 
Local News
news
schools
Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Alberto Carvalho
Buses
School Safety
school bus
transportation

Related Content

Superintendent Carvalho Responds To Calls For More Counselors, Less Policing In MDC Schools

By Jul 25, 2019
Daniel Bock / Miami Herald

“I absolutely sympathize with the comments that say the ratio of counselors to students in the state of Florida and nationally are inadequate,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho  during the school district’s first public budget hearing on Wednesday. 

“It is insufficient, it is a ratio that should not be accepted. We know the American Counseling Association recommends a ratio of 250 students for every one counselor, and we’re not at that. Nor is the state, nor is the country.” 