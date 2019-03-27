Miami-Dade Teacher Investigation, A Film Looks At The Role Of Libraries With Homeless & Lowe Museum

Wendell Alfredo “Kimo” Nibbs, a 53-year-old former physical education teacher at Brownsville Middle School in Miami, will be facing trial in June for multiple charges of rape and sexual assaults of two minor female students. Nibss was arrested last week after two more students came forward claiming he raped them. A Miami Herald investigation showed that there were at least nine students who claimed sexual misconduct by Nibbs during the 15 years he taught for the district. Miami Herald Education Reporter Colleen Wright joined Sundial to talk about the investigation.

Disclaimer: The Miami-Dade County Public School District is the license holder of WLRN's broadcast signal, but has no editorial control over it. We have reached out for comment and are awaiting a response.

Listen to today's full show.

The new film "The Public," written, directed and starring Emilio Estevez, takes a looks at the relationship between public libraries and the homeless population. The film is set at the Cincinnati Public Library during an arctic chill night. Estevez, who plays Stuart Goodson, a librarian, finds himself in a difficult position as the homeless community that regularly visits the library decides they aren’t going to leave at closing time. Estevez and Ray Baker, Director for Miami-Dade Public Libraries joined Sundial to talk about the film and the role of libraries in the community.

Watch the trailer for the film "The Public."

Marcelo Bonevardi is said to be one of Argentina’s most distinguished artists of the 20th century. His works highlight his love for shapes and geometry. An exhibition at University of Miami’s Lowe Art Museum called is featuring his paintings, drawings and sculptures as well as some works, which have never been exhibited before. The Sundial team visited theexhibit “Marcelo Bonevardi: Magic Made Manifest” last week and spoke to his son and also architect Gustavo Bonevardi about his father’s legacy.

