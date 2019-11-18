Miami Professor Who Wrote Book On Organized Crime Laundered Millions In Dirty Money, Feds Say

By David Ovalle 6 minutes ago
  • University of Miami professor Bruce Baglet
    University of Miami professor Bruce Baglet
    GDA via AP Images

A University of Miami professor who studies organized crime and drug cartels was accused Monday of engaging in a plot to launder millions in dirty money from Venezuela.

Federal prosecutors in New York announced Bruce Bagley, 73, was indicted on charges of money laundering and conspiracy after he “opened bank accounts for the express purpose of laundering money for corrupt foreign nationals.”

Bagley is a longtime UM international relations professor who wrote the book “Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime, and Violence in the Americas Today.”

Tags: 
University of Miami
news

