Miami prosecutors just got sizable raises. Will Broward counterparts get them too?

By David Ovalle 3 minutes ago
  • Faced with an exodus of lawyers, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Public Defender Carlos Martinez traveled to Tallahassee during the first week of April 2019 to lobby for higher pay for their attorneys.
    Faced with an exodus of lawyers, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Public Defender Carlos Martinez traveled to Tallahassee during the first week of April 2019 to lobby for higher pay for their attorneys.
    Via Miami Herald

To stem the exodus of poorly paid state-funded prosecutors and defense attorneys, Florida lawmakers earlier this year passed a law mandating starting pay of $50,000 a year.

But what was hailed as an important step in recruiting and keeping talented young lawyers may have an unintended, and dispiriting effect.

When the pay bump starts in October, new hires straight out of law school — usually assigned to handle drunk drivers, trespassers, and people caught with tiny amounts of drugs — may be earning the same, or even more, than seasoned colleagues tasked with handling major shootings, robberies and rape cases.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Miami-Dade County
florida lawmakers
lawyers
news

Related Content

Commissioner Pay, Mayoral Term Limits Among Issues That Will Be On Miami Beach Ballot

By Allyson Waller Jul 18, 2019
MIAMI HERALD

Miami Beach city leaders stewed over nine ballot measures Wednesday, ultimately deciding to place six questions before voters in November, killing three other measures.

Ballot items that drew the most discussion during Wednesday’s City Commission meeting dealt with new term limits for the mayor, higher compensation for the mayor and city commissioners, and greater flexibility in filling commission vacancies.

A Look Into The NRA, MDCPS Supertintendent Offered Job In NYC & Latest News On State Legislation

By Andrea Perdomo Mar 6, 2018
Daniel Bock / Miami Herald

Guests for Sundial on Thursday, March 1: 

WLRN education reporter Jessica Bakeman joined us from Tallahassee for an update on budget talks and gun legislation from the state's capital. Bakeman also provided insight on the impact Miami-Dade County Public School's Superintendent Alberto Carvalho departure would have if he decided to take a job offered to him as chancellor of New York City public schools. (Carvalho declined the offer later that day.) 