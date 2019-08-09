Miami prosecutors just got sizable raises. Will Broward counterparts get them too?

To stem the exodus of poorly paid state-funded prosecutors and defense attorneys, Florida lawmakers earlier this year passed a law mandating starting pay of $50,000 a year.

But what was hailed as an important step in recruiting and keeping talented young lawyers may have an unintended, and dispiriting effect.

When the pay bump starts in October, new hires straight out of law school — usually assigned to handle drunk drivers, trespassers, and people caught with tiny amounts of drugs — may be earning the same, or even more, than seasoned colleagues tasked with handling major shootings, robberies and rape cases.

