Miami Will Host The First Democratic 2020 Debates In June

By David Smiley 1 hour ago
  • Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.
    Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.
    ANDREW HARNIK / Associated Press

Miami won’t be the home of the 2020 Democratic convention, but the city will get to host the first debates among the top 20 candidates hoping to win the party’s nomination.

The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that it’s selected Miami to host the party’s first debates, on June 26 and 27. The events will be televised on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, where the broadcast will include real-time Spanish translations.

The DNC did not say where the debate would be held, although the Miami Herald has learned that the party has at least inquired about using the James L. Knight Center downtown.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
2020 elections
Democrats
Miami
news

Related Content

'Change Cannot Wait': Meet South Florida's Soon-To-Be Presidential Candidate

By & Mar 21, 2019

City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam is scheduled to announce his 2020 presidential bid on March 30.

Bernie Sanders Pledges To Do A Better Job Of Explaining Socialism

By Mar 18, 2019

The Bernie Sanders who's running for president in 2020 is not the same Bernie Sanders who ran in 2016.

Yes, he has many of the same policy positions, and many of his 2016 supporters are enthusiastically backing him again. But the Vermont independent senator is no longer the insurgent taking on a political Goliath with huge name recognition. Now, he is the candidate with high name recognition, taking on candidates who are introducing themselves to the American people again.

Howard Schultz Lays Out Vision For Independent Presidency

By Mar 13, 2019
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

Mulling a run for president as an independent, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in a speech at Miami-Dade College Wednesday that his presidency would be committed to bipartisanship and restoring civility and dignity in the U.S.

In front of more than 100 students and other invitees, Schultz criticized some Democrats for being too extreme and offered a glimpse of how he would campaign in South Florida.