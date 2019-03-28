Miami Will Host The First Democratic 2020 Debates In June

Miami won’t be the home of the 2020 Democratic convention, but the city will get to host the first debates among the top 20 candidates hoping to win the party’s nomination.

The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that it’s selected Miami to host the party’s first debates, on June 26 and 27. The events will be televised on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, where the broadcast will include real-time Spanish translations.

The DNC did not say where the debate would be held, although the Miami Herald has learned that the party has at least inquired about using the James L. Knight Center downtown.

